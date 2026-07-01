MILWAUKEE — Arts @ Large will present Hattie Grimm's Bird Puppet Parade, a free community celebration taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

Inspired by the idea of a flock, the event invites community members to explore what it means to move, create, and celebrate together. Just as birds flock through collective movement and action, the parade encourages participants to experience connection through collective movement, creativity, and joy.

Watch: Arts @ Large holds bird puppet parade closing celebration of FLOCK by Hattie Grimm

Hattie Grimm closes her residence at Arts at Large with bird puppet parade

The Bird Puppet Parade marks the culmination of Grimm's FLOCK Artist in Residence at Arts @ Large. Throughout her residency, Grimm collaborated with community members to create large-scale bird puppets, costumes, flags, and fabric banners that will transform the streets into a vibrant public celebration.

The event will feature interactive performances, live music, art-making activities, and opportunities for attendees to join the flock.

"Through FLOCK, we invite the community to imagine what it might mean to move together differently—to practice freedom, care, creativity, and connection as a flock," said Grimm.

For more information about the residency and upcoming events, please visit artsatlargeinc.org.

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