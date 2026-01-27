MILWAUKEE — An art exhibition exploring modern masculinity is drawing visitors to question traditional gender roles at Aquae Nguvu Gallery in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The show, titled "Unraveling the Threads of Modern Masculinity," features 30 pieces from 13 artists examining what it means to be masculine in 2025.

Gallery owner Tony Nickalls said the exhibition came together over six months after he connected with bronze sculptor Antonio Testolin from Madison.

One striking piece by wood sculptor Gene Delcourt depicts a man crying at a graveside, challenging the notion that men shouldn't express grief.

"Why is it not reasonable for men to cry about grief, particularly children dying?" Nickalls said, describing the sculpture's message.

Another artwork titled "Comfort" features a muscular figure created by an artist who grew up without a father figure. The piece explores how physical strength alone doesn't define masculinity.

Watch: Art exhibition in Milwaukee challenges traditional ideas about modern masculinity

Third Ward gallery examines 'modern masculinity'

"He really worked on his body and thought, well, this is what it means to be masculine. And then if you read what he wrote afterwards, he's saying it's not just about the body, it's about what's inside the body as well, and that there's more to masculinity than just being strong," Nickalls said.

The exhibition also includes a series about male touch and physical connection, addressing how North American men often struggle with non-sexual physical contact compared to European cultures.

"In North America, it's really hard for men to touch other men, and when we think about what it's like in Europe, that it's very natural to touch. Touch is an important sense of humans, and when we don't touch people, we lose a lot," Nickalls said.

Artist Aaron Laux contributed pieces referencing the Three Fates from Greek mythology, connecting themes of masculinity with life's fragility.

Nickalls emphasized that the artists aren't trying to provide answers but rather encourage viewers to ask questions about masculinity.

"Antonio Testolin, who helped develop this show with me, he always asks questions with his work, and I find that very engaging and good, because that's what art should do. It should make us ask questions and think," Nichols said.

The gallery, whose name means "of water spirit," reflects Milwaukee's connection to three rivers and Lake Michigan. Due to the exhibition's size, it spans two spaces within the Marshall building.

The exhibition runs through Saturday and is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 or 9 p.m. on Friday.

