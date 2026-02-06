Andrea Williams named permanent host of TMJ4’s 'Milwaukee Tonight'

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – TMJ4 is proud to announce that Andrea Williams has been named the new permanent anchor of TMJ4’s 6:30 p.m. news and entertainment program, Milwaukee Tonight, effective immediately.

Andrea joined TMJ4 News in May of 2022 as a Specialty Reporter, quickly making her mark with her ability to shine a light on people in our community whose stories often go untold. Over the past three months, she has been serving as the interim host of Milwaukee Tonight, forging a deep connection with the audience. According to News Director Tim Vetscher, one viewer recently wrote in to TMJ4 summing up Andrea’s impact on the show, writing: “You bring enjoyment, happiness, and comfort as you share positivity and enthusiasm.”

“It’s those qualities— authenticity, warmth, and focus on uplifting storytelling—that make Andrea the perfect choice to lead Milwaukee Tonight moving forward,” said Vetscher.

Williams is a familiar voice and face in Milwaukee. Before joining TMJ4, she served as a radio personality during morning drive in the city for 25 years, including 20 years at Jammin’ 98.3, where she was also the News/Public Affairs Director for the Milwaukee Radio Group.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Andrea moved to Milwaukee in 1996 to work at WKKV-FM, V100.7. Beyond radio, she spent 10 seasons as the Milwaukee Bucks’ original in-arena host and 6 years as a Bucks Energee! dancer, and she hosted and executive produced Our Issues Milwaukee and Connect MKE on Milwaukee’s CW 18 and My 24.

Andrea earned her bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV Communications from Central State University (Ohio). She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). In 2016, she was named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential African Americans.

According to Williams, the commitment to amplifying community voices has been a guiding force throughout her career—and continues now as she takes the helm of Milwaukee Tonight.

Milwaukee Tonight will take a two-week hiatus during TMJ4’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, returning the week of February 23 to share the stories, personalities, and positivity that make Milwaukee shine.

