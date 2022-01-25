American Science & Surplus offers science supplies and hidden gems at unbelievable prices

MILWAUKEE — Oh, the gems within this gem!

American Science & Surplus is a warehouse packed with incredible stuff at unbelievable prices. Let’s break it down!

The science part has lab and school supplies, including burners and beakers, stencils and pencils, and everything in between.

Now the fun part - the surplus - since I’m long past the classroom.

I saw gem stones and rattlesnake magnets, cowhides and coffee cups (with clocks), bolts and buttons. They have office supplies and optics, military findings and DIY kits. It was sensory overload!

So, if you're in the market for stuff, especially stuff that you didn’t know you needed, you must check them out. I promise you won’t go home empty handed.

American Science & Surplus is located at 6901 W Oklahoma Ave.

