All Saints Cathedral prepares for its 150th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — An important part of the landscape of Milwaukee’s faith community, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, All Saints Cathedral is preparing for its 150th anniversary.

It was founded as a place of worship and a center for outreach for the church. The Cathedral Institute was a college preparatory school, special because it excepted young women, which was unusual at the turn of the century.

“It’s more than a place of worship. It’s been a place of ministry reaching out to the community since it began. Today, one of our most important functions is being a place where people can come in and escape all the craziness of the world," said Rev. Kevin Carrol, Dean of All Saints Cathedral.

They were the first protestant denomination to embrace female clergy and one of the first to approve same-sex blessings, and today they remain open and affirming to all God's children theologically, physically, and spiritually.

The date of the 150th celebration is Nov. 4, 2023, but don’t wait to check out its Gothic Revival-style architecture and beautiful stained glass windows.

Other than stopping by for worship, some events to remember are their Hunger Book Sale on Aug. 3 – 8, and Doors Open Milwaukee on Sept. 23 and 24.

Find more information at ascathedral.org.

