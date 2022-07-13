After-school program 'Our Next Generation' offers 8-week summer camp

MILWAUKEE — In a perfect world, we would have no need for a day or after-school care, we’d all be able to care for our children. In the real world, many local families are thankful for Our Next Generation, and the care and attention their children receive.

Our Next Generation is an after-school program that also offers an eight-week summer camp. President and CEO LaToya Sykes says, “We want them to know that they are the next generation, and they have responsibilities, and we want the community to know that these babies are ours.”

TMJ4 Located on 35th and Lisbon, in the heart of the inner city, Our Next Generation is enabling local kids to reach beyond their zip codes.

LaToya refers to the children as “my babies” because she knows that parents trust her to care for their children, and she treats them as if they were her own.

This program offers mentoring, tutoring, meals and transportation, and a lot of love and support. LaToya, in working with the community, has brought goats on the property to give the children an opportunity to learn about shepherding, feeding, and caring for them.

Located on 35th and Lisbon, in the heart of the inner city, Our Next Generation is enabling local kids to reach beyond their zip codes.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip