After 60 years, old-fashioned variety store Winkie's still offers something for everyone

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
This hidden gem offers a twofer. Winkie’s Hallmark &amp; Gifts and Winkie’s Toys &amp; Variety. Both are unique and worthy of being Cassandra’s Hidden Gems, so, let's check them out.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:49:14-04

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — This hidden gem offers a twofer. Winkie’s Hallmark & Gifts and Winkie’s Toys & Variety. Both are unique and worthy of being Cassandra’s Hidden Gems, so, let's check them out.

Located at 629 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, Winkie’s has been around for almost 60 years. And while changing with the times, they have managed to keep their old-fashioned variety store vibe which offers something for everyone.

“We have definitely evolved from our five-and-dime store days. But very carefully so because we know customers still appreciate the variety that we bring," said Leah Steger, Vice President of the upstairs Hallmark store.

Leah went on to share, “We curate these items for our customers so that they can find something different than what they’d find elsewhere.”

Upstairs is an adult dream with local memorabilia and gifts for every occasion. In addition, the old-fashioned candy cage sells candy by the pound or in any increment. I had one triple dip malted milk ball...yum! And, of course, a ton of greeting cards and keepsake ornaments.

The Toys and Variety store is like Christmas morning for the kiddos.

“The downstairs area is really special and specific to the younger children. I think that's part of the draw. Once they’re here, they just don’t know where to turn.” says co-owner Beth Stuhlmacher.

In addition to the latest toys, they carry vintage favorites like Silly Putty, Playdough, and Slinkies. They also do a huge back-to-school business.

“We have all the supplies needed for local schools in the area. They order the supplies in spring, and we have them ready for pickup in August,” said Beth.

That equals a stress-free summer for parents.

Visit winkiesgifts.com and winkiestoysandvariety.comfor more information.

