After 37 years, popular wedding dress designer Becky Peelen is retiring

MILWAUKEE — “You either have to be passionate or crazy. It’s one or the other," Becky Peelen said.

“Which one are you?" I asked her.

“I think a little bit crazy," Peelen said.

If you ask me, a little crazy is a good thing.

James Groh Becky Peelen is the owner of Becky's Custom Sewing and Design shop in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Since she was a 5-year-old girl, Becky Peelen has had a needle and thread in her hand. When she turned 8, Peelen was allowed to use the electric sewer. Fast forward 82 years, and she has made a successful career as a seamstress in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

“So it’s kind of, to use a cliche, it’s kind of the fiber of my life that I’ve always done it.”

For 37 years, Peelen has owned Becky's Custom Sewing and Design Shop on Delaware Avenue. She made dresses for baptisms, proms, and weddings. Inside the shop, her walls are decorated with notes from brides saying thank you for making the perfect dress for their perfect day.

“It’s an honor, and I take that so seriously that I don’t want - That’s me going down the aisle. I do not want - my mantra is no should ofs," she said.

Beyond weddings, she has designed some iconic looks like the winter costume for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The Grannies have been wearing that outfit since the 1990s. All new members meet with Peelen to be sized and eventually receive a custom-made outfit.

“We think of her all the time. We wear the costume, and we think of Becky and the design. We love this. I think this will always be our winter costume," Kaye Panyk, a Dancing Granny, said.

Becky Peelen A photo of Becky Peelen on her wedding day. She was making her own dress up until the night before she got married.

However, her days of designing and sewing are coming to an end. Peelen is retiring.

“I hate the idea personally, but I’m 82 years old, and it’s time.”

In about a month, the shop will close forever. Even though she'd like to, Peelen isn't taking any more orders.

"It’s really, really hard to say no.”

That's because she loves this work so much. Remember, she is a little crazy.

“If I could stay young and healthy forever, I’d work forever. But I can’t.”

That means the Dancing Grannies will have to go elsewhere for their costumes. In a similar vein, the Peelen family will also need to find a new costume supplier.

“So one of the advantages of having a seamstress grandmother is you can ask for the most absurd Halloween costumes," Alex Rucka, Peelen's grandson, said.

Watch Becky's story to see more of her wedding dress designs...

After 37 years, popular wedding dress designer Becky Peelen is retiring

But in truth, the family is breathing a bittersweet sigh of relief.

“We think that maybe she works a little bit too hard, so it’s kind of nice that - and I think she’s going to work from home to spite me," Rucka said.

She won't completely stop working. Peelen will continue designing and making dresses for her VIP clients.

“My granddaughter at Hamilton High School needs a prom dress, so that’s what I’m working on.”

While the shop will close soon, Peelen will never be forgotten. The dresses remain timeless in photographs and endure in memories of life's happiest moments.

“I feel completed by having lived a good life, and so I'm okay with that.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip