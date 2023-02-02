Watch Now
Adaptation of 'Carmela Full of Wishes' now playing at Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE — First Stage Theater presents a delightful adaptation of the popular children’s book “Carmela Full of Wishes.” It is a story about a little girl dealing with real-life issues of family, survival, and deportation.

“It’s not a sad story, it’s a real story,” said Director Michelle Lopez Rios. “I love this because representation matters. When we see ourselves on stage, we think my story’s important.”

Art is a wonderful form of communication, as this play shows not only how we experience life differently, but our similarities as well.

This family-oriented production offers sensory-friendly performances and is playing at the Todd Wehr Theater through Feb. 12.

For more information and tickets, visit Marcus Center's website.

News

