A Taste of the Middle East: Celebrating Arab-American Heritage Month in Greendale

GREENDALE — You don't need to book a ticket and fly across the world to taste and see the food and culture of the Middle East. The Greendale School District hosted a celebration for Arab American Heritage Month Thursday night.

The festivities took place at Highland View Elementary. About 50 people showed up to the free event. It featured music, dancing, food, crafts, arts, and more. Poster boards were set up to teach attendees about the countries of the Middle East, too.

This is part of the district's Community Connection series. The goal is to celebrate different cultures and learn about their unique customs. Previously, the Greendale School District has hosted events for Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Watch the interviews below to see what the event was like...

Cultural significance of Arab dresses

Celebrating Arab American Heritage Month In Greendale

