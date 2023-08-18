A La Carte event at Milwaukee County Zoo features food vendors, live music

The A La Carte event at the Milwaukee County Zoo is underway through Sunday, Aug. 20.

This zoo tradition features music, food, and of course, animals!

Cassandra McShepard joined us live Friday night to tell us more about the event. Watch her interviews in the videos at the top of this article.

Below are the times:

August 17-19: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

August 20: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below are the 2023 national performers:

Thursday, August 17: Vertical Horizon

Friday, August 18: Eli Young Band

Saturday, August 19: The Record Company

Headliners perform at 7 p.m. on the Miller Lite Caribou Stage.

Tickets prices:

Adults: $17

Child (3 to 12): $14

Parking: $14

All animal buildings will be open during the event. They will close one hour before the festival ends.

For more information and tickets, visit the zoo's website.

