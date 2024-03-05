A close-up look at some of the artifacts of Turner Hall.

MILWAUKEE — Many of our city's hidden gems are hiding in plain sight. Such is the case with Turner Hall. Most of us know it for its ballroom, but there is so much more going on under its historic roof.

I met with Emilio De Torre, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Turners, to learn about the history and the many secrets within the walls of this Milwaukee Landmark.

The “Turners”, which is a German word for gymnast, was established in 1811 by Friedrich Ludwig Jahn. He is considered the father of gymnastics, having created the pommel horse, the parallel bars, and the rings. It makes sense then that Turner Hall has the longest continuously running gymnasium.

“Turner started as a German ethnic affinity group. They were abolitionists, with a long history of guided principal actions based on their motto of supporting a sound mind in a sound body through their four principles of liberty against all oppression, tolerance against all fanaticism, reason against superstition, and justice against all exploitation.” Said Emilio.

In the 170 years of Turner Hall’s existence, many important things have taken place within its walls. Women's suffrage was introduced to Milwaukee there. The 8-hour workday was introduced on the ballroom stage, and over the years, many Gubernatorial, Mayoral, and Senatorial debates have been held there.

In addition to the ballroom and the gymnasium, there is “Turning Tables Tavern”, a restaurant now operated by the first Black woman in the building’s history. It is a popular wedding venue and gathering place.

Turner Hall is home to “The Milwaukee Turners”, the oldest civic group in Milwaukee, still operating under the original tenets of a “Sound Mind in a Sound Body” as well as the aforementioned principles. However, the Milwaukee Turners’ community engagement reaches well beyond its walls.

“We have public forums because conversation about what's facing us is vital. We do sound mind training for free in schools and community groups. We have a Narcan vending machine here, that's free fentanyl test strips, and we do free public training for folks in the community. Not only from this hall but with our partners at Metcalf Park and our partners down at 1109 W Historic Mitchell.

In partnership with Milwaukee County and the Public Welfare Foundation for the second year in a row, we gave two $200,000 gifts.” says Emilio.

One of the best facets of this gem is its inclusiveness. Anyone can join to become a Milwaukee Turner and membership offers benefits to all the happenings within Turner Hall.

https://www.milwaukeeturners.org/

