85 of Santa's helpers decorated a Christmas tree during Cathedral Square Park's annual tradition

MILWAUKEE — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee, about 85 of Santa's best little helpers decorated one of the finest Douglas Firs in the park.

"Santa!!!!!" one of the little helpers said.

Fernwood Montessori School made a field trip to Cathedral Square to take part in the park's annual holiday tradition. About 85 K-5 students made ornaments to put on the tree.

"Because the kids love doing it. I love doing it as well," Laura Makula Zimmerman, the art teacher at the school said.

Ms. Makula leads the charge in decorating ornaments for the tree every year. Students have been doing this tradition for the past 17 years.

"You can make something beautiful and have it bring joy to the community," she said.

For more than two decades, the park has transformed into Community Spirit Park with around 100 Christmas trees placed in the square. More than 80 of those trees get decorated by local schools and nonprofits. Multiple parks and streets in downtown Milwaukee will be lit up from now until January 1st during the 26th annual Holiday Lights Festival. The

Each tree has a different theme and most of the ornaments are handmade. The goal is to spread holiday cheer loud and clear for all to hear.

Go to the Downtown Milwaukee BID's website to learn more about the Holiday Lights Festival.

