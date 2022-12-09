20 Ton Studios offers resident artists personal space for various disciplines

MILWAUKEE — What could be better than a place that allows artists to work full-time without the full responsibility of overhead costs?

This is just one of the benefits resident artists of 20 Ton Studios enjoy. Add to this the ability to collaborate with other artists in an environment that promotes and supports you, and you have the perfect art studio.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Ryan and Keenan Lampe, 20 Ton offers artists 75 square feet of personal space for their various disciplines. Resident artists have access to equipment in communal spaces for woodworking, metalwork, and printing. The space also functions as a gallery to display works of art created by the artists.

It’s the perfect blend of art working for artists!

20 Ton Studios is located at 2000 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information, visit 20 Ton Studios' website.

