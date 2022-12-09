Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

20 Ton Studios offers resident artists personal space for various disciplines

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
IMG951621.jpg
TMJ4
Founded in 2016, 20 Ton offers artists 75 square feet of personal space for their various disciplines.
IMG951621.jpg
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 14:42:36-05

MILWAUKEE — What could be better than a place that allows artists to work full-time without the full responsibility of overhead costs?

This is just one of the benefits resident artists of 20 Ton Studios enjoy. Add to this the ability to collaborate with other artists in an environment that promotes and supports you, and you have the perfect art studio.

IMG951617.jpg
What could be better than a place that allows artists to work full-time without the full responsibility of overhead costs? This is just one of the benefits resident artists of 20 Ton Studios enjoy

Founded in 2016 by brothers Ryan and Keenan Lampe, 20 Ton offers artists 75 square feet of personal space for their various disciplines. Resident artists have access to equipment in communal spaces for woodworking, metalwork, and printing. The space also functions as a gallery to display works of art created by the artists.

IMG951623.jpg
20 Ton Studios is located at 2000 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee.

It’s the perfect blend of art working for artists!

20 Ton Studios is located at 2000 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information, visit 20 Ton Studios' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.