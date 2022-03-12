150 years strong: The Lindsay Heights neighborhood is making a comeback

MILWAUKEE — I want to connect the dots of the neighborhoods and communities that make Milwaukee, Milwaukee.

I met with Antonio Butts, Executive Director of Walnut Way Conservation, to learn about Lindsay Heights, the neighborhood he calls home.

For more than 150 years, this area has been a historic African American neighborhood and like many areas of the city, it’s had its problems. But today the Lindsay Heights neighborhood is making a comeback.

From owner-occupied homes and staple businesses like Jake’s Deli and Coffee Makes You Black to newer developments like Walnut Way Conservation Corp. and the Innovation & Wellness Commons, these residents are reclaiming and transforming this historic neighborhood.

