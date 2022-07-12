12 days of Christmas in July gives back to the Milwaukee community

MILWAUKEE — John Daniels III is honoring the legacy of his well-known family with 12 days of Christmas in July. The Daniels have been pillars of the Black community, as well as the City of Milwaukee for decades.

12 days of Christmas in July is about giving or highlighting intangible gifts to the community. I met with John at MSOE where he organized a STEM camp as one of the gifts for local kids.

It started like this. John, his wife, and their son’s birthdays are all in July.

“When my son was two, I planned a surprise birthday party for my wife. She planned one for me, and both were planning one for our son, and by the end of the month, we realized that this is too much about us. We’d rather do something that supports the community, and the things that are important to our family," said John.

In the first year, John’s son organized a book drive to give books to kids who didn't have them because of his love for reading and learning.

“To whom much is given, much is required, and it can’t always be about you," said John. “Anyone wrapped in themselves makes a small package, and I want to make sure that I’m not missing all the opportunities to share with others.”

This year the focus is on: community, leadership, fellowship, sportsmanship, sisterhood, learning, exploration, mentorship, collaboration, reinvestment, service and healthy living.

