Zombor elected Milwaukee school board president after recall attempt

MILWAUKEE — Missy Zombor was elected by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors to serve as its president just one year after community members tried to have her removed from the board completely.
Zombor was elected in a 6-3 vote Tuesday night during the Annual Organizational meeting of the Board. She has been a director since 2023 and is the board's Director-at-Large
Director Marva Herndon will serve as the Board's vice president. Herndon previously served as president.
Both Zombor and Herndon were both caught up in a recall effort last year when a group called "MPS School Board Recall Collaborative" collected signatures to have them, as well as Erika Siemsen and Jilly Gokalgandhi, removed.
The recall effort gained steam following a financial crisis within the district; however, it ultimately failed.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.