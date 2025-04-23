Zombor elected Milwaukee school board president after recall attempt

MILWAUKEE — Missy Zombor was elected by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors to serve as its president just one year after community members tried to have her removed from the board completely.

Zombor was elected in a 6-3 vote Tuesday night during the Annual Organizational meeting of the Board. She has been a director since 2023 and is the board's Director-at-Large

Director Marva Herndon will serve as the Board's vice president. Herndon previously served as president.

Both Zombor and Herndon were both caught up in a recall effort last year when a group called "MPS School Board Recall Collaborative" collected signatures to have them, as well as Erika Siemsen and Jilly Gokalgandhi, removed.

The recall effort gained steam following a financial crisis within the district; however, it ultimately failed.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip