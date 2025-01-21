Young people shine as they honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in different ways

MILWAUKEE — Inside the Marcus Performing Arts Center, students challenged themselves and others through artwork, writing, and speeches in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s theme for the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration and contests was “What Are You Doing for Others?”

Mike Beiermeister Chad Roy-Johnson speaking at Monday's event.

Golda Meir School sixth-grade student Renad Kabashi took first place for writing and second place for her speech. She wanted to shine a light on the war impacting her community thousands of miles away.

“I have my family and my friends who live in Sudan, and I wanted to raise awareness about this issue. This is my way of helping my community,” Kabashi said.

Mike Beiermeister Renad Kabashi

She aimed to educate the audience about the crisis facing Sudan and called others to take notice.

“Since people have more knowledge about these situations, they'll want to take action and help,” Kabashi said.

She was one of several students, some as young as kindergarten, recognized Monday at the event.

Mike Beiermeister Artwork submission for the contest.

Learn More: Winners of 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contests Announced - Marcus Performing Arts Center

Over at Ivy House in Milwaukee, kids and parents honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sorting and packing thousands of books.

Kids Impact Community hosted the book-sorting event for Bernie’s Book Bank. It was a day Maddie Lemoine looked forward to as it was her first time at this event.

“I love volunteering, and I love books, and I can't wait to distribute these,” said Lemoine.

Mike Beiermeister Maddie Lemoine

Those books will be packed and distributed to area students. Lemoine told TMJ4 she looks up to Dr. King and feels inspired by his actions, which is why she wanted to volunteer on the holiday.

“I know that I'm helping people, and it makes you feel good,” Lemoine said.

Learn More: https://kicmke.org/



