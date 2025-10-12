‘You can’t think of Milwaukee without thinking of the Brewers,’ fans celebrate NLDS win

MILWAUKEE — Fans filled bars, parking lots, and sidewalks around American Family Field Saturday night as the Brewers beat the Cubs 3–1 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

The win sends Milwaukee to the NLCS against the Dodgers, and for many fans, it was a night that captured what baseball means to the city.

Cameron Rowe watched with his family from inside Kelly’s Bleachers, surrounded by both Brewers and Cubs fans.

“Right by the stadium, this is kind of like the hub for Brewers games. Everyone comes here before, during, after — the energy is just crazy,” Rowe said. “The grind doesn’t stop. Get back at it in the next series.”

TMJ4 News Cameron Rowe.

Rowe said the Brewers represent more than sports for Milwaukee.

“You can’t think of Milwaukee without thinking of the Brewers.”

Inside the stadium, Daniel and Chrystal Enns said the crowd stayed loud throughout the game.

“Everyone’s out of their seats the whole time — waving towels, cheering for every strikeout, hit, and walk,” Daniel said.

“When they won, everyone was running around in circles, just hugging,” Chrystal said.

TMJ4 News Daniel and Chrystal Enns.

The Cubs scored once, but fans said the energy inside the park never dropped.

“Fans brought the energy, and I think the team fed off it,” Daniel said. “They play a fun brand of baseball — they hit, they run, they play defense well. They’ve got a great manager. It’s just fun to have a team that’s exciting and winning.”

Rowe also reflected on the loss of Bob Uecker, who fans often describe as the voice of Milwaukee baseball.

“He’s a symbol to the city, a symbol to baseball,” Rowe said. “It just feels like he’s looking down on the team. The team has his blessing to perform and go all the way this year.”

Game 1 against the Dodgers is Monday at Milwaukee.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip