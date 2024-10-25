Wrong-way driver charged after approaching VP Harris' motorcade in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The driver who had a close call with Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee earlier this week has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

The driver, Wayne Wacker, 55, was traveling westbound around 8:26 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the Marquette Interchange, approaching the motorcade, on Monday, Oct. 21, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

As he drew closer, sheriff’s deputies stopped him.

According to a criminal complaint, Wacker said he was heading home from a bar in Walker’s Point and was unaware he was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Wacker then underwent field sobriety tests at the nearby intermodal station. He also submitted to a preliminary breath test, which registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.252.

The complaint adds that Wacker said he had no idea the vice president was in Milwaukee and did not intend to harm her or anyone on her team. Harris was in Wisconsin for a campaign stop two weeks before the election.

No one was injured in the incident.

Special Agent Joseph Routh with the Secret Service tells TMJ4 that while he cannot disclose specific details on operations regarding motorcade safety, the incident in Milwaukee did not compromise their ability to protect the vice president.

According to court records, Wacker made an initial court appearance Friday morning.

