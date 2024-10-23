Wrong-way driver approaches VP motorcade during Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE — Charges are pending for the driver who had a close call with Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee this week.

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the motorcade traveling eastbound on I-94 near the Marquette Interchange when an SUV approaches from the opposite direction.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies pulled the driver over, found an open container of alcohol inside the SUV, and arrested the man. No one was injured.

Harris was in Wisconsin for a campaign stop two weeks before the election.

"It turned out as good as it could," retired CIA officer Phil Humphries told TMJ4.

Humphries says he has worked on protective detail before.

"It's normal for the Secret Service to cover those bases. It's likely an anomaly, but you know it was a mistake," Humphries stated."It's hard for me to criticize them over this latest incident because I don't know all the details."

TMJ4 stopped by the suspected drunk driver's house today, but no one answered the door. TMJ4 is not identifying the suspected drunk driver since charges are pending.

"It's an incredibly dynamic situation. Any time you're trying to protect someone because you have to be right every time," Humphries added.

The former CIA officer and law enforcement explained that the U.S. Secret Service typically coordinates travel with local jurisdictions.

He is empathetic towards the security detail, but wonders if officers were posted at every ramp along the vice president's route.

"Recently it's looking bad for them. Doesn't mean they're bad people or it's a bad agency it's just a run of bad luck," Humphries said.

Special Agent Joseph Routh with the Secret Service tells TMJ4 that while he cannot disclose specific details on operations regarding motorcade safety, the incident in Milwaukee did not compromise their ability to protect the vice president.

See Special Agent Routh's full statement below.

On October 21 at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Vice President’s motorcade was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A vehicle entered the closed highway from an off-ramp traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. No motorcade vehicle made contact with this vehicle and the motorcade continued to the Milwaukee airport without further incident. A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle traveling in the motorcade was immediately able to conduct a traffic stop.

While this was a local matter, we greatly appreciate the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for its swift response and resolution. The Secret Service cannot disclose specific details about its operations and procedures pertaining to motorcade safety. However, aided by motorcades’ physical constructs, our agents are highly trained and adept at maneuvering against any hazards they may encounter during a protectee’s movement. The incident in Milwaukee did not compromise the integrity of our protective movements.

