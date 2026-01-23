Wrong-way crash on Marquette Interchange leaves one in critical condition, two others injured

MILWAUKEE — One person is in critical condition, and two others are injured following an early morning wrong-way crash on the Marquette Interchange on Friday.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., after a driver allegedly entered the freeway the wrong way on the St. Paul offramp onto 794, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Once on the Marquette Interchange, the driver then struck another car, sending its occupant to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said that the two occupants of the striking vehicle were also injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries and current conditions is unknown.

