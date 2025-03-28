Wreath-laying ceremony planned in observance of National Vietnam Veterans Day

Saturday, March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day, and the Milwaukee VA, and to honor this occasion, the Milwaukee VA will hold a wreath-laying ceremony.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wood National Cemetery near the obelisk monument.

The solemn ceremony will include a prayer by VA Chaplain Tesha Urban.

Local leaders from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration will place wreaths at the memorial.

Taps played by a bugler will conclude the event.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip