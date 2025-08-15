MILWAUKEE — The Girls Who Walk, the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center, Susan G. Komen Wisconsin, and Vibrant Body Company are coming together for a morning of movement, connection, and women’s wellness in Milwaukee’s Third Ward from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event will be held at 119 North Milwaukee Street inside the Vibrant Body Company space, and everyone is welcome — bring a friend or come solo and meet new ones!

Watch: Women's Empowerment event planned in Milwaukee's Third Ward this Saturday

Girls Who Walk event planned for Saturday

At 10:15 a.m., walkers will step off for a 2–2.5-mile stroll through Lakeshore State Park, returning by 11 a.m. Baby strollers are welcome.

Free Clinical Breast Exams will be offered in private spaces by licensed female nurses, sponsored by the MCW Cancer Center. Clinical Breast Exams are a key screening for women ages 20–39 and valuable for all ages. Exams take just 15 minutes and could be lifesaving. To reserve a spot in advance, email mburns@mcw.edu, or sign up at the event for remaining time slots.

The event will also include:

A chance to sign up with Girls Who Walk for Komen Wisconsin’s ‘More Than Pink’ Walk held this September

Event-day discounts on Vibrant Body Co.’s First Layer garments

Snacks, drinks, and giveaways

Door prize raffles

Breast health and cancer prevention information

Discounted parking is available at 280 N Jackson Street with code HONK. Limited street parking is also available.

