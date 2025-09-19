Women sneakerheads invited to Ladies Love Laces 3

Women sneakerheads are invited to attend an all-women sneaker linkup on Saturday.

Ladies Love Laces was founded in 2023 by Milwaukee native Brittany Owens to bring together other women who share an interest and love for sneakers. Owens said her vision was to show the world that women in mid-size, underserved cities like Milwaukee have "big taste, big energy, and are doing big things too."

Ladies Love Laces 3 will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Greyhouse Creative Market in Wauwatosa. The event will feature food, drinks, networking opportunities, and entertainment. DJ S Dot will provide music.

The first Lakes Love Laces event was held in May of 2023 with around 35 attendees. For Saturday's event, Owens is hoping for an attendance of more than 75 women.

