Woman struck, killed by train in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A woman was walking across railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon near 11100 W. Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa when she was struck by a train.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 3:39 p.m. and were able to locate the victim on the west side of the tracks.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the Wauwatosa Fire Department; however, the 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wauwatosa police said they believe this was a non-criminal incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip