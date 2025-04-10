Woman struck, killed by train in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A woman was walking across railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon near 11100 W. Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa when she was struck by a train.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 3:39 p.m. and were able to locate the victim on the west side of the tracks.
Life-saving measures were attempted by the Wauwatosa Fire Department; however, the 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wauwatosa police said they believe this was a non-criminal incident.
