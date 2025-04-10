Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Woman struck, killed by train in Wauwatosa

Pedestrian vs train in Wauwatosa
TMJ4/Megan Lee
Pedestrian vs train in Wauwatosa
Posted

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A woman was walking across railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon near 11100 W. Burleigh St. in Wauwatosa when she was struck by a train.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 3:39 p.m. and were able to locate the victim on the west side of the tracks.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the Wauwatosa Fire Department; however, the 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wauwatosa police said they believe this was a non-criminal incident.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones