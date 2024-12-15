Woman stays in hotel after experiencing heat issues in Fox Point apartment

FOX POINT — Lisa Greenwood has been battling the cold in her Fox Point apartment for the past two weeks.

"I start each morning by putting on socks, then adding more layers — sometimes up to three pairs," she said. "Immediately, I turn the heater on, then go into the kitchen and turn the oven to 400 degrees."

Greenwood has lived at Porticos apartments in Fox Point for eight years.

She said temperatures inside her unit had dropped as low as 49 degrees for the past two weeks, showing TMJ4's Kaylee Staral photos of thermometers in the 50s.

Greenwood said her radiator is also broken. Maintenance came to look at it, but it has yet to be fixed.

She said her unit was so cold that she left and stayed two nights at a hotel.

"I'm just at a loss; I'm worn out," Greenwood sighed.

Greenwood is not alone. Other residents at the complex, owned by Katz Property Management, have faced similar issues.

"I bought several space heaters, so it wasn't too bad, but it was definitely extremely cold," said Bennett Krueger, another resident. "This winter and last winter, our heat went out."

In October, Katz Property Management emailed residents that the building's boilers were being replaced. Residents received a follow-up email on December 11 that said the repairs were completed, but Greenwood said the heat still needs to be fixed in her unit.

Saturday morning, Greenwood's apartment was 59 degrees. She says the temperature didn't rise until she threatened to call the media. Saturday night, her thermometer read 68 degrees.

The heat is supposed to be included in the rent. On top of reimbursements, Greenwood is now calling for repairs and long-term solutions.

"I would like repairs to be made and heat to be turned up," Greenwood said. "And if others are suffering from the same thing, please report it."

The office was closed when TMJ4 News reached out to Katz Property Management. Attempts to contact the property manager for an update on the heating situation were unsuccessful.

