Here's what you can do if you are experiencing heat issues

MILWAUKEE — During the recent cold snap, we’ve received calls and messages from viewers nearly every day about heat issues. We follow up on as many as we can, but aside from contacting the news, what can renters and tenants do?

TMJ4 spoke with Nick Toman, managing attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, to find out.

Here's what you can do:

-The first step is to reach out to your landlord and document everything.

-Start with a phone call if it’s the most convenient option.

-Follow up with a text, email, or certified letter.

-The follow-up ensures you can prove communication with the landlord about the problems, such as lack of heat.

Next steps:

If the landlord isn’t acting in a timely manner, Toman recommends reaching out to the Department of Neighborhood Services and the nonprofit Community Advocates.

It’s common to see an increase in complaints about no heat or insufficient heat during the first cold stretch of winter.

However, since November, the City of Milwaukee has seen a 35% increase in complaints compared to a similar period last winter. The Department of Neighborhood Services has diverted inspectors from other work to help respond.

To visit the Department of Neighborhood Services website click here.

To reach out to Community Advocates, click here.

