A Milwaukee woman is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in her own driveway.

Nicole Valdes was enjoying the holiday with her family when what she initially thought was a bat striking her arm turned out to be a bullet that tore through her arm and lodged in her chest.

"I'm sitting in my driveway, and all of a sudden it's a life-changing experience. Oh my goodness, I can't believe this just happened to me," Valdes said.

TMJ4 NICOLE VALDES

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Valdes quickly realized she was seriously injured.

"I feel water, liquid coming down my arm. I pull up my sleeve and I see blood," Valdes said.

Her family immediately created a tourniquet and rushed her to the emergency room. Doctors told her she was lucky to be alive.

TMJ4 Nicole Valdes shows her injury

Brian Valdes, Nicole's husband, described the traumatic experience.

"It's horrible," Brian said. "Shooting outside with nobody knowing where it's gonna go, it ends up hitting somebody, something, could be a car, house, anything. This time it wasn't that—it was my wife."

TMJ4 Brian Valdes,

The bullet remains lodged in Valdes' chest, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The family says they no longer feel safe in the home they've lived in for 40 years.

"I don't think we're gonna be here much longer now," Brian said. "Being in your driveway enjoying yourself and getting a stray bullet out the sky when you're supposed to be celebrating your independence."

Watch: Woman shot by stray bullet while celebrating Fourth of July in her driveway

Woman shot by stray bullet while celebrating Fourth of July in her driveway

The couple decided to share their story to raise awareness about gun safety.

"People need to know. People need to know they can't be reckless with firearms," Brian said.

Nicole is now recovering at home but faces daily pain, mounting medical bills, and emotional trauma.

"I'm still in shock. I could've died. My husband could have been planning my funeral," Nicole said.

Despite the ordeal, Nicole remains grateful.

"I'm lucky to be a survivor. God was on my side," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Nicole's medical expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip