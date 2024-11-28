MILWAUKEE — A woman is dead after an early morning crash on the Stadium Interchange.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, an SUV was headed east and took the north ramp when it rolled over.

Watch: Woman dead after rollover crash in Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee

A deputy arrived shortly after the crash and found a 34-year-old woman who had been ejected from the vehicle.

The deputy began CPR, but the woman later died. A preliminary investigation suggests she crashed after attempting to take the exit at the last second.

