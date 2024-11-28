MILWAUKEE — A woman is dead after an early morning crash on the Stadium Interchange.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, an SUV was headed east and took the north ramp when it rolled over.
Woman dead after rollover crash in Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee
A deputy arrived shortly after the crash and found a 34-year-old woman who had been ejected from the vehicle.
The deputy began CPR, but the woman later died. A preliminary investigation suggests she crashed after attempting to take the exit at the last second.
