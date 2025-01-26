Woman dead after incident on I-43 NB near Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner says

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, an adult female is dead following an incident on I-43 northbound near Fond Du Lac Ave.

The medical examiner says they responded to the deadly incident around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

According to a notification from WisDOT released at 4:38 a.m. all lanes on I-43 northbound at Fond Du Lac Ave were closed due to a crash.

Lanes reopened around 8:10 a.m. according to WisDOT.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more details.

