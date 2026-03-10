Woman arrested in deadly pedestrian crash in West Milwaukee

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in a deadly pedestrian crash in West Milwaukee.

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of West National Avenue at South 54th Street around 7:36 p.m. on Monday.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and immediately began giving medical aid to a West Milwaukee man who had been struck by a vehicle.

They say the man later died from his injuries at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Calvin Young Jr.

Officials with the West Milwaukee Police Department say the 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle that struck the man has been arrested.

They say charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's office responded to the scene and is also conducting an investigation.

