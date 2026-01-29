Woman arrested after man stabbed in Greenfield apartment dies at hospital

GREENFIELD — A 29-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man who was found stabbed in his Greenfield apartment.

Greenfield police discovered the man lying on the floor and unresponsive during a domestic disturbance call at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, near South Heritage Drive, according to a release.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to police, he was living with a 29-year-old woman who was taken into custody at the apartment.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, with the case being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Resources available

In the release, police shared resources for victims of domestic violence, urging people to contact the Sojourner Family Peace Center, which offers confidential, free risk assessments as well as information and referral services.

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline

(All calls are confidential)

Call: 414-933-2722

Text: 414-877-8100

Sojourner has been designated the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline for the city of Milwaukee and surrounding communities since 1986, according to the release.

Police also urge people to call 911 if they are in immediate danger.

