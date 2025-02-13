Witnesses recall deadly shooting between officers and armed man near 27th and Wisconsin

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 27th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Investigators say it happened just before noon Wednesday.

A Milwaukee police officer was hurt in the shooting after police tried to stop a man who was carrying a rifle and firing shots into the air.

Investigators said police ordered the man to drop his rifle. Police said the man refused and instead fired at officers. Officers then returned fire and the suspect was killed in the exchange.

"I know I could have been hit by a stray bullet,” witness, Ty'Rel Belin said.

TMJ4

Belin was on his way home from the gym just before noon when he ran into the scary situation.

"I see a female officer with her gun drawn directly to the side of the garbage truck and then there were two other police offers standing right in front of the garbage truck until they went over to the suspect,” Belin explained.

Belin said he saw officers swarm the area.

Watch: Witnesses recall shooting between officers and armed man near 27th and Wisconsin

Witnesses recall deadly shooting between officers and armed man

"Everybody just felt uncomfortable. It was a very scary situation,” he explained.

People who work along Wisconsin Avenue said that this terrifying incident started near 22nd and Wisconsin.

"I heard a man scream but I see his dog so I figured he was yelling at the dog,” Leon Anderson explained.

Anderson was out shoveling when the suspect walked past him and said good morning.

TMJ4

He said he noticed the gun down by his side.

"It was a long gun. Facing towards the ground. He didn’t have it in the air, but he had it towards the ground. Not on the trigger but he was just carrying it,” Anderson said.

Anderson is grateful his coworkers and all of the businesses on Wisconsin were okay.

“The Lord was with everybody, all the businesses,” Anderson said.

The suspect involved in the shooting has not yet been identified, nor has a motive.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, with the Oak Creek Police Department designated as the lead agency.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, according to normal protocol.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip