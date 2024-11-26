MILWAUKEE — A dramatic police pursuit through Milwaukee ended in a chaotic crash Tuesday morning, leaving damaged vehicles in its wake but no injuries were reported.

Viewer video captured the tense scene as multiple law enforcement agencies chased a U-Haul truck westbound on Capitol Drive, sirens blaring.

The chase, lasting nearly an hour, began after authorities tracked down a 44-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection with a recent homicide. The suspect also had an active felony warrant, a probation violation, and a possible sex offender registry violation.

Dispatch audio from Broadcastify revealed the urgency of the situation. "In pursuit of a U-Haul, Arizona plates," one officer relayed. Another later reported, "Reason for pursuit is the driver has felony warrants."

Witness recounts U-Haul chase which ended in a crash near 52nd and Glendale

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stated the chase began near 8th and Brown Street when the suspect entered the U-Haul. From there, he led officers on a dangerous route through the city, hitting several vehicles—including a Milwaukee County Transit bus and multiple squad cars—as he traveled towards Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and then towards a busy Capitol Drive.

“He just tried to ram squads,” one officer reported over the radio.

The chase reached its conclusion near 52nd and Glendale Avenue when the U-Haul collided with a utility pole and slammed into a parked SUV owned by Milwaukee resident Leshel Williams.

“It was horrific,” Williams recounted. “I heard sirens chasing someone and then a big crash.”

Williams, visibly shaken, pointed to the damage done to her SUV. “The back, the side, the front… That was a pretty truck I had. Now look at it.”

Police quickly apprehended both the driver and a female passenger at the scene. Officers searched the back of the U-Haul but found no additional suspects.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Seconds after the crash, I arrived with Photojournalist Lawrence Evans on the scene. We captured the moment an unidentified female passenger was taken into custody while officers assessed the damage.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges against the driver are pending.

