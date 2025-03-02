WisDOT has resumed work on N. Lake Dr. reconstruction project

Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced they have resumed work on the Milwaukee reconstruction project along N. Lake Dr.

This is Stage 2 in the project to improve N. Lake Dr. This second stage will focus on N. Lake Dr between E. Newberry Blvd. and E. Kenwood Blvd.

Stage 2 construction is expected to go through spring and be completed in the summer of 2025. Stage 1 was completed in 2024.

Related Content:

Portion of Lake Drive closed starting Monday for construction

What to expect if you are driving in the area:

N. Lake Dr. will be closed to through traffic within the work zone. WisDOT says one lane of southbound traffic will stay open for residential access. Drivers using Lincoln Memorial Drive are encouraged to use Kenwood Blvd., Oakland Ave., and Hampton Rd. to get around the closure. Drivers using N Lake Dr. are encouraged to use North Ave., Oakland Ave., and Hampton Rd. to navigate the closure.

For more information on the project check out 511 Wisconsin Construction Projects.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip