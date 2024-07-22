Portion of Lake Drive closed starting Monday for construction

MILWAUKEE — If you drive on N. Lake Drive, you may have to temporarily change your route.

N. Lake Drive is closed between E. Edgewood Ave. and E. Kenwood Blvd. for repairs and improvements.

Construction on this portion of Lake Drive is expected to continue through mid-fall this year.

One southbound lane will be left open for access to businesses and homes on Lake Drive, but southbound drivers passing through are encouraged to use E. Capitol Drive, N. Maryland Ave., and E. Kenwood Blvd to avoid the road closure.

Northbound traffic should use E. Kenwood Blvd., N. Oakland Ave., and E. Capitol Drive to get around the construction.

The project will replace pavement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and driveway approaches.

Upgraded drainage, street lights, and traffic signals will be added, and construction will add ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps.

According to the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works website, the project goals include managing driving speeds and improving traffic organization, visibility, and safety.

The project is estimated to cost $8 million, with 75% of preliminary engineering covered by the State and 25% by the City.

The State will cover 88% of the construction costs and the City of Milwaukee paying for the remaining 12% of costs.

Pedestrian and bicycle access to Oak Leaf Park will remain open.

If you live on the closed portion of N. Lake Drive, temporary short-term driveway closures may be necessary. If so, a contractor will contact you 48 hours in advance.

Click here for road closure details and visit the Department of Public Works website for project information.

