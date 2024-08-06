MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's newest historical landmark debuted on the corner of North Plankinton and East St. Paul streets. The landmark is at the site of where the Black Nite, a gay bar from the 1960s, once stood.

On August 5, 1961, the patrons of the bar defended themselves against anti-LGBTQ violence in what would become known as the Black Nite Uprising. The uprising was led by Josie Carter, who was a Black Transgender woman.

It is the first historical landmark in the state that commemorates the LGBTQ community and the story of a Black Trans woman.

On Monday, the 63rd anniversary of the uprising, Sevyn Ryan Lockett, a Black Trans Woman, watched as leaders spoke about the landmark that stands because of people like her.

"It was important to me because representation is important, we're one of the most marginalized groups of people here in America," Lockett said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Sevyn Ryan Lockett is a Black Trans woman here in Milwaukee. She attended the Black Nite Uprising historical landmark dedications and to her, this is a symbol of LGBTQ history but also shows off her community's visibility. "We're here, we're queer, we exist."

For Lockett, this new landmark represents the progress that LGBTQ activists have made for their community, but it's also a reminder of how much further there is to go.

According to Everytown.org, a gun violence prevention organization, 263 transgender or gender-expansive people were killed between 2017-2023.

"I don't think it's (the landmark) going to solve the problem," Lockett said. "But, I think it's adding to the fact that we're here, we're queer, we exist."

Watch: Wisconsin's first LGBTQ historical landmark tells the story of resistance

Wisconsin's first LGBTQ historical landmark tells the story of resistance in Milwaukee

The landmark, which is right by I-794 and across the river from the Milwaukee Public Market, will be seen by a lot of people.

Bennett Williamson, a member of Wisconsin's LGBTQ community says this will help educate people about the rich LGBTQ history in the state.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Bennett Williamson standing next to the Black Nite Uprising landmark. He came to learn more about the history and says education is the first team in growing the community

"​I think that Milwaukee is in a really exciting period of growth and in order to grow you have to educate," said Bennett Williamson. "The more we're able to educate one another about what has occurred here, the more growth that we'll have, and the better it'll be for the citizens of Milwaukee I think."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip