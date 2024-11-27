For so many people, the holiday season has a unique way of closing the distance between family and friends.

Many travelers arrived to smiles and hugs from family and friends as they reunited just in time for Thanksgiving.

For Onesha Edmond, the wait to see her best friend ended Tuesday.

"I literally saw her from like 500 feet away and I was like 'I know that's her, I see a sign and it's sparkly, I know it's her,'" Edmond said of her friend, Alexandra Mcnair.

Thousands of miles have kept the two apart for two years, making their Thanksgiving reunion even more special.

"She's my best friend in the entire world and the godmother to my child," Mcnair said.

Wisconsinites experience happy homecomings ahead of the holidays

The excitement extended to the Cartier family who were waiting for a reunion of their own.

"We are welcoming home our brother who is a Plebe at the Naval Academy," said Andrew Cartier.

Cartier and Shaya Mason tell TMJ4 it's been a long five months without their family member and they're ready to welcome him back home just in time for the holidays.

"We have a lot of traditions and we waited to decorate the tree and stuff just for him," said Mason.

Whether it's best friends or family, these Wisconsinites tell TMJ4 they have a lot to be thankful for.

