Wisconsinites celebrate cultural traditions at 82nd Holiday Folk Fair

WEST ALLIS — From food to art, the Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of people across southeast Wisconsin.

This year's theme is "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Music."

In its 82nd year, the fair is a weekend of discovery filled with vibrant displays of tradition.

"It's really fun. There's a cultural area food area, marketing area. For me, it’s one of my favorite events to come to because I get to learn so much about other countries, but also get to promote my own,” Hannah Zhang told TMJ4.

From writing to musical instruments, Zhang enjoys sharing her Chinese background with others.

"I love to do it. I love meeting people. I like talking to them and being able to show them what our culture is all about,” Zhang said.

Zhang also explained how a Chinese string instrument resembles a violin or cello.

"It's a great way to discover yourself, discover others,” said Paul Trebian, president and CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin.

The International Institute of Wisconsin hosts the event at State Fair Park.

It highlights the cultures that fill southeast Wisconsin, allowing people to learn and connect over food, art, dance and clothing. Organizers say to look for the musical instruments this year.

At the Pomeranian booth, Elroy Klug demonstrated an instrument that goes back centuries.

"These are 450 years old,” Klug said. “This was used at Lent and it was used instead of the church bells."

For many, the fair is a chance to celebrate together.

