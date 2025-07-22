Wisconsin wildlife captured in stunning trail camera project celebrating 10-year milestone

A statewide network of trail cameras managed by volunteers has captured 100 million photos of Wisconsin wildlife over the past 10 years as part of the DNR's Snapshot Wisconsin project.

The collection features intimate glimpses of the state's diverse wildlife, including elk in Ashland County, deer and turkeys sharing space in Iowa County, bears climbing trees in Portage County, and turkeys in Sheboygan County.

Wisconsin DNR M2E43L119-119R399B372

To celebrate the project's 10th anniversary and the milestone of 100 million photos, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released a special collection featuring wildlife photos from each county across the state.

The photos provide researchers and wildlife enthusiasts with valuable insights into animal behavior and population patterns throughout Wisconsin's varied landscapes. Learn more about the project at zooniverse.org.

Wisconsin DNR

The complete collection of county-specific wildlife photos is available to view at on the DNR website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

