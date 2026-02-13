Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Vow renewals, Disney on Ice, hobby show, and more

Wisconsin residents have numerous entertainment options this weekend, from Disney magic to romantic celebrations.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen and Encanto

Disney On Ice presents Frozen, and Encanto runs through Sunday at Fiserv Forum, bringing beloved animated characters to life on ice.

2026 Home Improvement Show

Home improvement enthusiasts can explore the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park, featuring more than 150 remodeling and home improvement experts.

The Scale Auto Hobby and Toy Show

The Scale Auto Hobby and Toy Show takes place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waukesha County Exposition Center, showcasing model cars, collectible model toys, and racing memorabilia.

Love and Heartbreak adults-only tour

Valentine's Day events offer romantic options for couples. The Milwaukee Public Museum Planetarium hosts a "Love and Heartbreak" adults-only tour Friday and Saturday, featuring stories of love, heartbreak, and unusual mating habits of the animal kingdom.

Mass vow renewals

Lakefront Brewery will conduct mass vow renewals at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a first dance in the Beer Hall. No reservations are required for the ceremony.

Public skating at the Pettit National Ice Center

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy public skating Saturday from 12:30 to 9 p.m. at the Pettit National Ice Center, home of Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Stolz.

