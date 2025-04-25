Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Spring cleaning, an NFL Draft tailgate, Milwaukee Film Fest and more

You don’t have to travel to Green Bay to feel the adrenaline of the NFL Draft! This Saturday, join fellow football fans at Panther Arena in Milwaukee for an unforgettable tailgate event hosted by fan favorite Jordy Nelson.

The event, which promises to be a hit with families and individuals alike, features appearances by other Packers legends, including Mason Crosby and Nick Collins.

Tailgate Extravaganza at Panther Arena

Date: Saturday, April 26th

Doors Open: 3 PM

Tickets: Starting at just $10

The festivities include a mini combine, mascot appearances, and much more! It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow fans and celebrate the spirit of the NFL Draft. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Jordy Nelson's Milwaukee Tailgate.

Dive into Robotics at Discovery World

Looking for something uniquely engaging? Head over to Discovery World this Saturday for a Robotics showcase! Automation Systems Technology students from Waukesha County Technical College will be on hand to demonstrate their expertise in engineering, programming, and robotics.

What to Expect:

Live demonstrations of innovative projects

Hands-on experiences with cutting-edge robots

It's a perfect outing for families curious about technology. For more information, check out the Robotics Showcase Event.

Get Involved in Community Service: Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

This weekend marks the 30th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup. Join your neighbors in making a difference by helping to clean up the Milwaukee River. Gloves, trash bags, and even free T-shirts will be provided for all participants.

To learn more about the cleanup and join in the efforts, visit the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Event Page.

Milwaukee Film Festival: Celebrate Film and Creativity

Don’t miss out on the Milwaukee Film Festival, which is currently underway! With a lineup of over 200 films from around the world, attendees are sure to find something to love. In addition to screenings, the festival features filmmaker happy hours, panel discussions, and much more.

For a complete film lineup and event details, head to MKE Film Festival.

