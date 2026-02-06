Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Nashville night, pet expo, antiques show

Bay View block party returns with local flavor

Mittenfest returns Saturday outside Burnhearts in Bay View. The annual block party features live music, craft beer, cocktails, and food from local vendors.

Pet adoption event spans entire weekend

Pet Expo MKE takes place at Wisconsin State Fair Park all weekend. The event includes vendors, live entertainment and adoptable dogs, cats and reptiles. Proceeds benefit the Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts.

Bad Bunny celebration precedes Super Bowl

A Bad Bunny-inspired celebration happens Saturday at The Rave / Eagles Club, ahead of the Super Bowl. The event includes a recreation of the iconic "casita" from Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency.

Sports action fills weekend schedule

The Bucks face the Pacers Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Saturday, Marquette Golden Eagles host Butler. At UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs for Nashville Night and Girl Scout Night. Fans can stay for a free postgame concert featuring LOCASH, thanks to FM106.1.

Antiques show offers historical treasures

In Waukesha, the 52nd Winter Wisconsin Antiques Dealers Association Show and Sale runs Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday night features a Friday fish fry.

Admission costs $8 and benefits Wisconsin Historical Grant Programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

