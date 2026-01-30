Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Monster trucks, trading cards and live music

From Monster Jam taking over Fiserv Forum, to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony live at The Rave, to a card collector’s dream event, Kidd O’Shea has your Wisconsin weekend covered.
David Spade: I Got a Feel For It
Comedian David Spade brings his stand-up tour to the Riverside Theater in downtown Milwaukee Friday night. The doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert
Saturday, hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony take the stage at The Rave / Eagles Club. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Wisconsin Card Show
All weekend long, collectors can check out the Wisconsin Card Show at the Baird Center, featuring hundreds of vendors, trading cards, memorabilia, and celebrity guests.
Winnie the Pooh
For families, Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids is on stage through Sunday at the Waukesha Civic Theatre — a fun, kid-friendly way to wrap up the weekend.
Monster Jam
Adrenaline takes over at Monster Jam Freestyle Mania at Fiserv Forum this weekend. For the first time ever in Milwaukee, Monster Jam trucks team up with freestyle motocross bikes, delivering gravity-defying skills and nonstop thrills.
