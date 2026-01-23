Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Museum Days, Yacht Rock Experience, Hamilton and more

Families across southeastern Wisconsin have plenty of options for weekend entertainment, from museum visits to winter festivals and live performances.

Milwaukee Museum Days continues through the weekend, featuring special exhibits, hands-on activities, and reduced admission at museums throughout Milwaukee County. The event provides an affordable option for families looking for indoor activities.

Sports fans can catch the Milwaukee Bucks as they host the Denver Nuggets tonight at Fiserv Forum. Hockey enthusiasts can attend youth jersey night when the Milwaukee Admirals take on the Iowa Wild at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Music and theater lovers have multiple options. The Docksiders will perform their '70s and '80s yacht rock sound Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Pabst Theater. Hamilton continues its run at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

In Waukesha County, JanBoree's "Make History" event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum. The event features hands-on history activities designed for all ages.

