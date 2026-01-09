Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwinter gaming convention, farmers market & more

This weekend offers plenty of family-friendly activities across the Milwaukee area, from board games to science experiments.

Midwinter Gaming Convention

The Midwinter Gaming Convention celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. The non-digital games event welcomes families, with free admission for children ages 4 and under. The convention will also spotlight local game creators.

Gross Out Day

For those seeking hands-on science fun, Discovery World presents Gross Out Day on Sunday. The event features glowing slime, live bugs, and interactive science activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can save money by purchasing tickets online rather than paying regular admission prices.

Riverwest Farmers Market

The first Riverwest Farmers Market of 2026 takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Amorphic Beer. Shoppers can find local products, including pickled beets, vegetables, and fresh juices, while supporting area vendors.

School of Rock Shorewood 2025

Music lovers can catch the School of Rock Shorewood 2025 season finale at The Argo in Whitefish Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. The free concert showcases performances by students ages 10 to 18. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., but attendees must RSVP to reserve seats.

