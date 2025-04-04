Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Midwest Gaming Classic, Art in Bloom, and more!

MILWAUKEE — In need of weekend plans? We've got you covered! From floral art at the Milwaukee Art Museum to the largest gaming event in the Midwest, plus a brewery celebration and a steam train show—there’s something for everyone!

Art in Bloom at the Milwaukee Art Museum

This annual celebration of spring features floral interpretations of art, live music, shopping, art-making activities, wine tasting, and more. Tickets are required, and availability is limited. Visit the museum's website for the latest information.

Buy tickets here.

Midwest Gaming Classic

Kicking off today at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee, the Midwest Gaming Classic showcases more than 10,000 games and hundreds of vendors. It’s the largest and longest-running event of its kind, promoting the gaming hobby and offering a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Buy tickets here.

Broken Bat Brewery’s 8th Birthday Celebration

Join the festivities at Broken Bat Brewery in Walker's Point on Sunday at noon. The brewery will offer free brats, hot dogs, and burgers with any drink purchase. Two special beers will also be released. Visitors can tour the venue, which is available for weddings.

For more information, click here.

Golden Age of Steam Train Show at the Mitchell Park Domes

The popular train show, featuring four mini landscapes surrounded by lush flora, wraps up this weekend. Admission to the Domes is required.

For more information, click here.

Make the most of your weekend!

