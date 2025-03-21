Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: March Madness hits Milwaukee, the state's largest chili cook-off, and more!

MILWAUKEE — March Madness is taking over downtown Milwaukee! The Marquette men's Golden Eagles will serve as one of the host schools for both the first and second rounds. Games tip off Friday afternoon and you can still score tickets.

Davidson Park is hosting the ultimate NCAA watch party on Saturday. The free family-friendly event is open to all fans, you'll find a big screen, food, drinks, and merch giveaways. It starts at Noon.

The Pink Pony Club has arrived in Milwaukee! The Cooperage is throwing a Chappell Roan dance party on Saturday night. This party is 21+ and tickets start at $17.

If an older sound is more your style you can relive the rock and roll magic of Fleetwood Mac with 'Rumors' — a tribute band. They're playing at the Marcus Center!

Wisconsin's largest chili cook-off takes place Sunday at the Kern Center. Thousands of people show up to sample and vote on 40 different chili recipes. If you bring two non-perishable food items for the Hunger Task Force you'll get two free sampling tickets.

