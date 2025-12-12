Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Holiday events offer festive activities across Milwaukee area

Milwaukee area residents have numerous holiday-themed events to choose from this weekend, ranging from illuminated nature walks to drone shows and theatrical performances.

The Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center is hosting "Wonder Woods," an illuminated walk through the woods with warm drinks available for purchase. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight through Saturday.

Veterans Park will feature a free holiday drone show on the lakefront Saturday at 5 p.m., offering families an opportunity to enjoy festive entertainment without cost.

For those seeking nightlife with a nostalgic twist, Sugar Maple in Bay View is hosting a Stranger Things holiday pop-up featuring themed cocktails and 1980s vibes.

Fitness enthusiasts can participate in the Candy Cane Course on Sunday in Estabrook Park along the Milwaukee River. The festive run offers both 5K and 12K distances with holiday treats awaiting participants at the finish line.

Entertainment options include DJ Pauly D performing at the Rave, while sports fans can catch the Milwaukee Admirals taking on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The first 4,000 fans at the hockey game will receive a free T-shirt.

Cultural events feature Milwaukee Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at the Marcus Performing Arts Center and "A Christmas Carol" continuing its run at the Pabst Theater.

Music lovers can attend Tuba Christmas at the Bavarian Bierhaus on Saturday in Glendale, where over 1,000 guests are expected. The event offers two seatings at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

